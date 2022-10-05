My fellow Representatives, I am calling out to you to correct errors of judgments and of identification that have come to my attention these last few years — indeed, these last few decades. I would like to go on record with this statement, and I hope you will strongly consider what it is I have to say.
- First, we are not teachers. We are educators — we develop and craft curriculum to fit out unique populations and particular zip codes. The term teacher hearkens back to a different era, where Sunday school was delivered by teachers. That is old school now. Please refer to us as educators — just as you no longer use the term Negro (or worse) for a black person, just as you should no longer use the term ft for an LGBTQ person.
Second, we are vastly underpaid. And I’m not here to ask you for a 5% raise. This is something far more structural that has come time to address. As you have recently learned, we do far more than deliver lectures to passive young people. According to a recent study a few years ago, we take on the second most stressful work there is — only second to air traffic controllers — for the number of interactions and decisions that we must make in a shift.
What we do with our time AND our energy bears reviewing here. While most Americans think we work 7 hours/day, with summers off, it has come time to set the record straight. For it is not simply hours per day, days per year that we must look at. If that were the case, then MLB players would be paid a pittance. Those of us who desire to excel at this profession work approximately 12-13 hours/day. Yes, that’s right. From 5am, we clear through the e-mails and adjust our curricula for the day to make it not only relevant, but also capture the attention of our teenage students. We do live, after all, in a “breaking news” world. After teaching and interacting hundreds and hundreds of times per day, 4-6 times/minute, all the while having to capture and recapture the attention of a room full of 20-35 students every single few seconds.
We do this 165 days each year — I believe that is MUCH longer than any professional season in major league sports that I am aware of. Yes, we work out during the off season — not with physical weights, but with mental weights. We read, we attend and even present at conferences. We take courses to advance our certifications. And we must upgrade our tech knowledge. To be sure, we do have weeks away from the grind. But, not months.
Now, let me invite you to understand the Y axis to this graph. If we have now ascertained how many interactions we have per day, and therefore, doing the math, per school year, we must also divine how many kilocalories we burn each day. This seems to have gone unnoticed, certainly under-appreciated by most, if not all, Americans. The intensity of the exchanges, the roles we play on our stage in Room 222, the passion we offer to engage doubting adolescents with simply a few minutes between each class, each performance (and yes, that is the correct term) — all contribute to my Y axis. And so, here we have not just number of hours, but number of kilocalories of mental and emotional (rather than physical) energy that we burn.
This is our work. Not easy, like a parent who teased me a few years ago by saying “Kokol, I taught Sunday school for a few years — it’s easy, right?!”. And not to be shamed, like a parent commented to me a few years ago by saying “Martin, you can’t expect to be paid all that much — after all, it’s women’s work”!!! And so, at this time of my life, great grandson of a woman named Anna Marcus (whom we endearingly named Ankie, born in 1890, passed in 1971), woman who marched in the Lower East Side of Manhattan for Women’s Suffrage with the best of them, I hereby offer you my take on all this.
What you are paying teachers, and secondary school teachers in particular, is a pittance. It’s not even CLOSE to what this work entails. If salaries remain at $40-65,000, then there must be and shall be a statewide walkout. Teachers will march. Like my great-grandmother marched. But, students will not have magnificently crafted on-line work ready for them at home. Not like we pulled off for all of you back in 2020. Not this time. As we all know, “first time, shame on you. Second time, shame on me.”
And so, it has come time not to FIND money to offer your crumbs. Or even your 5 coins, as Teeka Tewari so cleverly named his newsletter to those who would pay $2500 for a private list of ticker symbols set to skyrocket. No, this time, it has come time to reconceptualize what this entire segment of our state’s employees must rightfully earn. If we are to jump from 40-60,000 to 50-95,000/year salary, you must revisit your entire philosophy of taxation — coming to understand that taxes are not inherently evil. Rather it is how well they are spent — efficiently vs not, fairly vs not, aligning with core principles — or not.
Taxes on land, gas, income — or simply graduated and borne by the top 10% of those who stand to benefit the most from an educated AND a trained society — not just for their own future jobs, but for OUR present citizenry. You see, capitalism is a wonderful system to provide opportunity. But it is democracy that is a wonderful creation to provide for the community. For if we simply find this entity in our churches or even on our paths in our mountains, then we have little chance of building a society that the Founding Fathers envisioned. And that is where you come in. Not just to uphold the Constitution. But to honor those who crafted what it is we have today. And what it is we must now upgrade.
Do we march? Or do you get to work? And stop tweaking? For we have come to a time when every single one of you needs to pick your head up from your spreadsheets, your calculators, and arrive at this simple truth — that educators are one of your strongest investments for a satisfying future. Both individually and collectively. I hope you will take up my sincere challenge to spend the time necessary to envision a stronger Idaho, based not only on numbers, but on commitment to those who, as a sergeant recruiter once told me back in Teton HS in early 2020 “I thank you for your service to this country.” Which left me standing there in awe that he, above any, understood.
In the end, how can I help you? Easy. Consider the lanes that we as educators pass through on a salary chart. But, now, rather than having no name for each, start naming each lane as you would the rank of a US Army soldier — starting with Private, up to Sergeant, Corporal, Major, Lieutenant,, One-star General, etc. Then, align our pay as we do for our military. And then, dear Representatives, you will declare to your constituents, to your state, and really to the nation as a whole, that you get it. Those who serve in our military, keeping our nation safe. But now, those who serve in our schools, strengthening our nation to be secure. And growing. And blooming. As any and every kid surely must become — on his or her way through adolescence, and eventually into young adulthood.
{span}Thank you for your time. I truly appreciate your attention. {/span}In the end, I leave you with the following quote: “Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth” -Helen Caldicott.
Martin Kokol, Teton High School social studies educator
