My fellow Representatives, I am calling out to you to correct errors of judgments and of identification that have come to my attention these last few years — indeed, these last few decades. I would like to go on record with this statement, and I hope you will strongly consider what it is I have to say.

  • First, we are not teachers. We are educators — we develop and craft curriculum to fit out unique populations and particular zip codes. The term teacher hearkens back to a different era, where Sunday school was delivered by teachers. That is old school now. Please refer to us as educators — just as you no longer use the term Negro (or worse) for a black person, just as you should no longer use the term ft for an LGBTQ person.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.