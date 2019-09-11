Valley of the Tetons Library is excited about the efforts of library lovers seeking better library services in Tetonia. We believe that library services are essential to every community. However, we felt the need to clarify a few things in regards to the article “Tetonia library to become a reality” published in the Teton Valley News on August 14th of this year.
We are interested in having a Branch in Tetonia. But making something like this happen will take more time and consideration than the afore mentioned article indicates as we figure out costs and legal issues.
The Library Board is committed to making sure everything is done in proper order. As stated in the article, we are currently looking at options for a permanent location for our Driggs branch. Use of the Driggs library has been increasing since its inception. Our current location is only a rental. It has been a great “starter branch” and has served its purpose of getting our roots set in Driggs but cannot keep up with the quality of services we wish to provide or increasing demand. Finding the right fit for a new permanent space in Driggs may also take a while for similar reasons. We thank all of you for the amazing support we continually receive from this community.
Chris Johnson
Valley of the Tetons Library Director
