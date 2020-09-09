I would like to commend Teton Valley Health for the excellent care I received this summer when I fell and fractured my wrist. From the time I entered the emergency room (on a Saturday of course) and through my follow-up care with Dr. Maurice Brown's office, I encountered professional and caring individuals. From registration to radiology, to the doctors, nurses, and support staff, everyone was respectful to me and my situation. I felt comfortable with everyone and felt they all deserved recognition. Thank you so much and hopefully, I won't be seeing you too often.
Vicky Bowler
Tetonia