As a resident of Victor, I feel compelled to express my concern regarding certain statements made by Democratic candidate for Prosecuting Attorney, Alex Sosa. On several occasions, Mr. Sosa has voiced that he plans to stop "racial profiling” in Teton County by tracking the number of Hispanics involved in traffic stops and the race of individuals charged with crimes in Teton County. As a threshold matter, I’m not entirely certain why Mr. Sosa thinks that Hispanics are being treated unfairly here -- until this election season, I had never heard anyone allege this. It seems to me that Mr. Sosa is applying a national issue to Teton Valley where it doesn’t necessarily fit, but that’s just my perception.
Leaving that aside, Mr. Sosa’s plan to stop “racial profiling” might sound like a noble undertaking, I believe it is seriously flawed for a number of reasons. First, how is Mr. Sosa going to get the racial data? Does he plan to have officers ask everyone they pull over what country they’re from, or ask defendants in court what race they identify with? This seems ill-advised as it would almost certainly make people uncomfortable, and could very possibly result in a lawsuit against the county if a defendant perceives that race plays a role in the way he or she was treated. Alternatively, does Mr. Sosa plan to guess at what color brown a person’s skin is? This seems like an even worse option, and would essentially be institutionalizing the practice of racial profiling that he’s trying to stop.
Beyond that, even assuming that Mr. Sosa had a viable way to collect racial data, what exactly does he plan to do with it? Comparing it to county census data would reveal nothing about bias or lack thereof in our criminal justice system. First, if you follow our court cases at all, you know that a sizeable number of people charged with crimes in Teton County don’t actually live here -- for example, they got a DUI while here on vacation or were caught running drugs from Boise to Jackson. Further, the majority of arrests in Teton County stem from traffic stops. This means that it matters a great deal who is on the road - and recent studies have shown that minorities such as Blacks and Hispanics work jobs involving driving much more frequently than caucasians. Because of this, some legal scholars have hypothesized that the most viable way to assess racial bias in a criminal justice system might be to use car accident data -- for example, the percentage of Hispanics charged with crimes should be roughly similar to the percentage involved in car crashes. However, Teton County doesn’t have enough car crashes to draw any statistically significant conclusions from such data (and even if we did, there is still the issue of collecting the racial data in the first place). So really, Mr. Sosa’s plan is completely unworkable.
I don’t want to be harsh, but I find it concerning that Mr. Sosa, who studied criminal justice in college and I think should know better, is running on a premise as flawed as this one. For this reason (and even though I am a lifelong Democrat) I will not be voting for Mr. Sosa on November 3, and I would encourage my fellow citizens to think critically about his promises before putting faith in them.
Lindsey E. Greene
Victor