“Umm and kinda’ put this together” was how Samuel Zogg, principal at Teton High School, described the creation of a proposed random drug testing policy for Teton High when he presented it at the February school board meeting; however, “umm and kinda’ put… together” is an exaggeration.
The policy was superficially put together at best. The policy would require students to consent to random drug testing in order to participate in extracurricular activities. At the February school board meeting he could provide no specifics on who would perform the testing, what kind of test it would be (urine or saliva, what drugs would be tested for, etc.), what the testing would cost, or any kind of evidence for drug testing doing any good.
The presentation also failed to address multiple crucial reasons to oppose random drug testing. The first reason to oppose random drug testing is that it is a complete violation of constitutional rights. Random drug testing is a guilty until proven innocent policy as they need no evidence against you to investigate you and seize your “property” for testing. Yes, your urine and saliva belong to you, and yes, randomly taking them for testing counts as an unreasonable seizure. This can only be made legal by having students sign away their 4th amendment rights, which guarantee all U.S. citizens protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. The policy would force students to do this or be expelled from their extracurricular activities.
All implementing this policy would do is cause anyone who has a severe drug addiction to give up their extracurricular which then would mean they would have even more time to do drugs. Second, random drug testing leads to an atmosphere of fear which could lead to more hardcore drug abuse.
According to Northpoint Recovery, in chronic users marijuana can be detected for 6-11 weeks, whereas other drugs such as Codeine and Heroin can only be detected 1-2 days. Because of the shorter detection window of some hard drugs the proposed policy of random drug testing could encourage drug abusers to simply move onto harder to detect and more dangerous drugs.
Third and finally, the policy would discourage extracurricular participation. No one wants to urinate in a cup; it is humiliating and dehumanizing. By requiring students to consent to random drug testing some people will simply give up their activity, rather than sign their constitutional rights away.
Nathan Hill
Driggs
