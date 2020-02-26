I have always believed that people in Idaho deserve to have elected officials who are transparent, straightforward, and courageous enough to take a stand on important issues. When it comes to our fundamental, Constitutional rights, there should be no doubt as to where our elected officials stand.
For these reasons, I am offering this letter to my constituents.
In recent weeks, false reports about my voting record and my position on our Constitutional Second Amendment rights have circulated on social media platforms like Facebook. I know it goes without saying, but you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.
I am proud to make my position clear. As a gun owner myself, I firmly stand in support of our individual right as Americans to keep and bear arms as clearly stated in the United States Constitution. This Second Amendment right cannot and must not ever be taken from our citizens. I oppose any and all “Red Flag” laws or other laws that would confiscate a person’s guns based on suspicion, accusation or without due process. No bureaucrat, court or lawmaker should be allowed to infringe on this right.
My voting record reflects my position. I have a 100% pro-Second Amendment Voting record in the Idaho State Senate and an “A” rating and endorsement from the National Rifle Association.
I understand that some in my District will not agree with my “no compromise” position in defending our Second Amendment rights, but I feel compelled to make sure that my position is not misunderstood.
As a member of the Idaho State Senate, I welcome your calls, emails and letters to let me know what is important to you and to allow you to ask my position on important issues as questions arise. You may contact me at (208) 332-1429 or email me at mharris@senate.idaho .gov
Mark Harris
Idaho State Senate
Legislative District 32
