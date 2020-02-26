First off, I wanted to thank our patron who recently pointed out the need for privacy at the library and also some wonderful funding resources in our area ("Standard library resources needed for patron privacy," Teton Valley News, Feb. 19, Opinion).
Privacy is very important to us, so much so that the Valley of the Tetons Library Board spent over thirty minutes discussing this matter with the patron at our public Board Meeting in December 2019 and continued to talk about it after she left. She was informed that we are currently unable to meet her request for a DIY printer available to the public in Driggs, but we dream of the day when we can offer this and many other services to our very supportive community.
Please let me 1) Explain why we are not making these changes immediately, 2) Explain what we are able to do currently to meet privacy needs, and 3) Ask for your support as we strive to meet the many diverse needs the library wants to provide moving forward.
Making changes, even seemingly simple ones like providing a DIY printer available to the public, often affects more parts to a system and how the library operates than might be expected on the surface. Many of our patrons have commented on our need for more space at the library, or the unique and difficult nature of the space we do have in Driggs, everything being strung out in one long line from one end to the other causing traffic throughout the whole. We do not currently have a reasonable space there to add a DIY printer. What might seem like the most obvious setup—the computer area—is already congested with public computers, our only public bathroom and our wheelchair access to the library. We do not believe adding more to that area is a safe move on the library’s part.
Other factors that have led us to put this idea on hold include the costs and training associated with this kind of change. Given the nature and set-up of our current space, purchasing an additional machine would decrease privacy unless we also acquire expensive software (which is not a one-time expense of the kind grants or nonprofits such as the Friends of the Library like to support), as anyone can walk up and grab other’s printouts; increases the chances of maintenance issues or print, scanning and fax failures; and is redundant, while we have other protocols in place to protect privacy.
This does not mean we are adverse to the idea of a DIY printer, as there are benefits as well. At this time we simply have more pressing space issues.
Privacy is very important to the library. All of our staff are required to sign a confidentiality statement that they will strive to protect your private data that enters the library. These important discussions about our printing services have also led us to other measures to protect patron privacy. Patrons are currently able to place print jobs on hold so that they can be released by staff and ensure that your documents are not mixed in with other patrons’ papers when coming to collect them. Additionally, staff can know they are your documents without looking at them. If this is not satisfactory for those wishing anonymity with regard to what is printed, we will allow all patrons to print their documents with a free cover page, providing the name of the patron and number of pages being printed. We believe these steps are more than adequate to protect printing privacy while we search for a space that will allow us to seriously consider more and better options.
The Valley of the Tetons Library is here for you. We have requests for a wide variety of often seemingly conflicting needs. I can guarantee that our staff are committed to striving to meet local needs and maintaining a respectful neutral area where all are welcome. We want to provide the quiet spaces and the active community areas that are requested of us. We really need a better space to adequately do so. We ask for your support as we seek to move forward with the resources we do have and look for a better space that will allow us to offer you even more. This is a beautiful valley and we feel honored to serve you.
Chris Johnson
Director, Valley of the Tetons Library
