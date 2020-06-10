When I moved to Driggs three years ago, I was impressed with the community spirit and generosity.
Regarding COVID and the use of masks in our community:
No one knows the rate of asymptomatic (silent) carriers of COVID. In some populations it has been as high as 90%. Some of these will become symptomatic.
Asymptomatic COVID carriers could number 50% or higher, We are at the beginning of tourist season in Teton Valley. This is no time to relax our caution. In fact, it should be heightened. Sun Valley had one of the highest per capita rates of COVID.
My suggestion is that cashiers and employees who interface with the public at close distance be required to wear masks. This especially involves the hardware, lumber, liquor stores, and Broulim's.
Some folks with respiratory disease (asthma, COPD) could be exempted from mask requirement. They should not be working in jobs with close public contact. I recently traveled to Moab, Utah which is similar in size as Driggs. Because of high tourist traffic, their market was handing out masks to customers and all employees wore masks. There was hand sanitizer at the door. Businesses where employees wear masks give the strong impression that the management cares about the safety of its clientele.
This will be good for business and tourists will want to return. CDC guidelines recommend social distancing and mask use when 6 feet distances can’t be maintained. Poor ventilation has associated with many outbreaks and it would seem that there is variable ventilation in stores.
There is often a question of whether city, county, state or federal government has ultimate control. One could easily argue that federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration should set standards for businesses to reopen safely. Given that this is lacking, it makes it more important that we as a community come together.
One doesn’t need laws, religious guidance or rants from a President to exercise common sense and respect for your neighbors. If a person is healthy there is a 99% chance or greater that they will survive COVID without severe consequence. Community mask use will prevent asymptomatic spread and deaths in those more vulnerable and unlucky. We can learn from other countries like South Korea, a democracy. During an epidemic folks should be willing to accept some limitations of their personal freedom. With discipline and concern for our neighbors , we can remain healthy.
Howie Garber M.D.
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.