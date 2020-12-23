I am writing in regards to the old C.M. Hatch home in Victor. My mother Karla Jean Hatch Larsen was the youngest daughter of Carlos Marion and Alberta Jean Price Hatch. She was the baby of the family and I remember so many stories she told me about living and growing up in that home. She lived in that home with her dad even after her mother passed away, until her dad passed away. I have fond memories of going there with my mother to visit her sister Phyllis. I remember a lot of the detail of that home and how beautiful it was. My children even remember going there to visit and playing in that home.
It is so sad to me to think that it will be demolished. It has been said that we can have some of the stone from that home and that is nice of them to think of us, but it is still so sad to think of it being demolished. It should instead be preserved as a historical landmark for all to admire and appreciate. My grandpa was a very prominent member of the community in the valley for a lot of years and he deserves to be remembered. Once the home is torn down all will be forgotten and all we as a family will have are the memories. Right now, every time our family pass through Victor we take a look at the home and remember the stories that my mother told of her mom and dad the Hatch's and the beautiful yard they had. I remember my mother telling of how when people would pass by there on their way to Jackson, they would stop to look at the beautiful yard and the flower boxes in the window sills.
Once the home is torn down it will never be the same. It can never be replaced. It was a beautiful place both inside and out and I will treasure the stories I have heard from my mother forever and also the memories I have of being in that beautiful home as many times as I was. It is one of a kind!
If only I could figure out a way to save it.
Kay Marley
Blackfoot