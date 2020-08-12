Oddly enough, we live in a place where our Public Health Board is made up of eight politicians and a single doctor. Politicians certainly serve vital roles in our community. However, some decisions are best left to the experts in the field. When it comes to public health, the one medical doctor on our Public Health Board should probably not be able to be outvoted by a majority of politicians. Unfortunately, that was the case last week when it came down to lifting Teton County's mask mandate--with the exception of our own representative on the board, Bill Leake. We should be proud that Bill is someone who listens to the advice of medical experts in his role on our Public Health Board and does what experts know is best for the community, even in the face of backlash.
Bill has proven time and again that he will gather all the relevant information before making decisions that affect our community. As Teton County Commissioner from 2015-2017, Bill worked diligently to implement needed changes to reduce inefficiencies and keep our property taxes from increasing while enhancing county services, such as the new river access boat ramp and parking area at Bates Bridge, acquiring the Armory building for about a fourth of its replacement cost, and saving several hundred thousand dollars on the new landfill cover environmental monitoring system using a single cell versus 16 cell approach proposed by the state DEQ.
We're lucky that Bill is also running for State Representative in our Legislative District against Idaho Freedom Foundation's top choice Chad Christensen. I'm confident that Bill will bring his respect for specialized expertise to that role also and truly represent all the citizens of our district.
The best leaders are intelligent, resourceful, and able to think on their feet and be creative within their legal parameters, while recognizing the limits of their own knowledge and experience, with respect for those who have specialized expertise. Thank you, Bill, for being so much more than a politician. Please support Bill for State Representative District 32B, truly the best man for the job.
Jan Betts
Chair, Teton County Democratic Party