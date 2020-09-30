My Absentee ballot had been sitting on my counter for a week when I got the news that my elementary age son was positive for COVID-19 from community transmission. Having always been a passive voter, looking at a ballot with a bunch or unfamiliar names, besides Kanye West, hadn’t motivated me to fill it out yet.
While my family knew contracting COVID-19 was a risk returning our son to school, we didn’t think we would be one of the very first families at the beginning of our valley’s much larger outbreak. We were stocked up on TP and Gatorade from April, but were completely unprepared for how to navigate having a positive child with exposure from and to the school and bus community.
On the Sunday he tested positive we reached out every way possible to public health, the school principals and teachers, potential home contacts, soccer coaches and even the dreaded Facebook. We hit roadblocks to communication everywhere we turned trying to alert my son’s classmates and teachers of the case. We realized there wasn’t a smooth process to notification and preventing as many additional cases as possible. Then my child’s soccer coach put me in touch with Cindy Riegel our 1st District County Commissioner who I only knew of from campaign signs.
Cindy called me and discussed the details of our situation. She wanted to know exactly what all the roadblocks and difficulties were so that solutions could be found immediately. I wasn’t talking to a politician or a Democrat or an instigator of drama, I was talking to a proactive supporter of our community, our schools and our healthcare system.
Before EIPH or the overwhelmed district administration took action, Cindy Riegel was taking our experience to emergency meetings with public health, the school district, the hospital and local government. She advocated for a district COVID coordinator and sources of funding, she listened and took action on each and every issue we experienced difficulty with after we tried to spread word of our son’s COVID case exposure in the school system. She never once looked to be accusatory or critical, she looked at each problem as an opportunity for change and at the rapid pace required to help stop a local COVID outbreak, as well as to respond better to inevitable future outbreaks.
I am certain that Cindy Riegel’s action has made a huge impact on our community and is likely responsible for saving lives of families that may have high risk members with children in the school system. I am certain that Cindy Riegel took this action because she is the right person for the job. I am certain that I will vote for Cindy Riegel. Please vote.
Maura Connolly Anderson DVM
Victor