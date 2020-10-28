Dear Community,
I care about maintaining Teton County’s abundant wildlife. I believe wildlife and intact habitat are major drivers of our economy and they keep our environment healthy and thriving. We are a critical part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, no doubt, and any developments that impact our wildlife here impact the larger ecosystem. Where would we be without abundant native wildlife? Where would we be if our native cutthroat trout, trumpeter swans, elk, moose, deer, grizzly bear populations were in decline? Some of these important species already are in decline. It takes data, science, communication, collaboration, and rational-thinking minds to conserve wildlife. It requires protecting key habitat, it requires keeping the landscape connected and permeable to wildlife movement, it requires thinking critically about how we continue to grow and develop this human community, and it requires thoughtful consideration of infrastructure that is already damaging our wildlife populations, such as roads and increasing traffic. We have critical issues with wildlife-vehicle conflict in Teton Valley that threaten the safety of motorists and threaten healthy wildlife populations. Development on the southern end of the valley and elsewhere is taxing winter range and creating habitat fragmentation that reduces wildlife ability to move to seasonal ranges.
Cindy Riegel and Mike Whitfield are running for re-election and election to our County Commission. I have attended wildlife conferences with Cindy where she speaks to her community’s passion for protecting wildlife and how she upholds that vision. I have worked alongside Mike as we strive to protect critical lands for native wildlife. I have incredible respect for both of these conservation-minded candidates and I hope to see both (re)elected to our county government because they will continue to prioritize wildlife as important economic drivers and indicators of environmental health in this community and beyond. I want to continue to see abundant wildlife in the valley and the surrounding mountains; that is something that these candidates can do. Thank you Cindy and Mike for providing a scaffold of knowledge and sensible regulations to protect wildlife. My community, please consider wildlife when you go to the polls to vote.
Sincerely,
Renee Seidler
Victor