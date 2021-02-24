At about three o'clock this morning I must have moved enough in my bed to disturb my torn hamstring. while I was lying there waiting to fall back to sleep I had a thought:
The words, "kindness" and, "gratitude," came to mind. Our valley is so full of these attitudes. I am a board member of ABC (Above and Beyond the Classroom). This is the entity which provides the opportunity for children of our valley from ages five through eight to have a safe haven from the end of their school days (and longer during shut-downs because of COVID) 'til their parents are able to pick them up, usually around 5:30, at the end of their work days.
Statistics around child abuse in our valley have never been good, but the percent increase in these incidents has risen considerably during this year of COVID-19, I learned from one of our sheriff's deputies.
ABC is one of the Community Foundation's many supported philanthropies and, although we are a state-supported program, we are able to "be there" for so many vulnerable children because of the kindness and care of people in our community.
Thanks to the quiet care of those people, acts of kindness in the form of very generous donations have added so much to the foundation of our small community.
As another example, we have a wonderful hospital in this valley, which meets incredible needs, and lovingly saves lives daily. The (often clandestine) support of many in our community makes this possible. People who care, and who are able, provide quiet monetary support which the hospital uses to help so many of us.
Beyond the monetary support, there are so many kind citizens who give thousands of hours of volunteer time to so many of our organizations—and each other.
My friends and I often express how very grateful we are to live where so many do so much to help us enjoy a quality of life only equaled by the physical beauty which surrounds us.
May my hamstring heal, but may I awaken more often with feelings of gratitude for the kindness and generosity underpinning our lives in this valley.
Katharine Shepard
Felt