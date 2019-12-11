Speaker of the House Rep. Scott Bedke, Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma, Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks wrote an opinion piece published in the Nov 21 edition of Magic Valley.com. In it they claim that paid signature gatherers were used to get Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. These are powerful legislators in the Idaho House and one would expect their accusations to be true. When they are not they need to be called on it.
Reclaim Idaho is a grassroots group started by a couple of Idahoans who were willing to put in the effort needed to visit communities and show them how to gather signatures to get Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. Members and supporters bought tee shirts and pledged for gas to fund the green van on its travels through the state. Funds were always short and no organization was picking up the bill.
Here in Teton County, Idaho we were all grassroots volunteers who lived here and were not paid a dime. We gathered signatures because we wanted better healthcare for our neighbors not because some organization was paying us. This attitude was mirrored around the state as we communicated and kept tabs on the signature count in other counties. The implication that some nefarious entity funded this effort is demeaning and a smear against citizen involvement.
In the same piece the legislators lament that 15,000 Idahoans who qualify for Medicaid Expansion and get their insurance from the state exchange will have to enroll in Medicaid and let their other insurance go. Having looked at the state exchange policies and compared them to Medicaid coverage, Medicaid is widely accepted and far superior to choices on the exchange. People who give up their state exchange policies for Medicaid get a much better deal, hands down. The legislators claim this is a negative? I suspect these lawmakers are among those who previously fought against accepting Medicaid Expansion for our state and now that they have been overridden by the voters still feel the need to mislead the public about the realities of the program. Those who qualify for the expansion are low income earners and will no longer have to worry whether going to the doctor means they will not have enough money left for food or shelter. It is a hand up and we decided our neighbors deserve it.
Count Webb
Victor
