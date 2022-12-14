Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the most successful one term presidents in history. Historic tax cuts, unparalleled deregulation, three Supreme Court appointments, securing the border, a robust economy, making the US energy independent, the list goes on.

But Trump won’t be remembered that way. Instead, he will be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he only has himself to blame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.