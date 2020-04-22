I read with concern an article stating our state representative Chad Christensen wants Idaho “opened back up.” That comes on the heels of Gov. Little extending the stay-home order until April 30.
If Rep. Christensen means to stop all the mitigation practices and return to business as usual then he is turning his back on the Trump administration’s health experts and their guidelines for relaxing current mitigation practices and slowly allowing more business and circulation of people. Close monitoring is required as rules are relaxed. That requires more testing and contact tracing.
The article stated other legislators from Bonneville County wanted a quicker relaxation of the stay-home order. I urge them to consider the Sioux Falls, S.D. pork processing plant that went from one worker infection to 630 within weeks. The plant closed and those workers not ill were laid off. It employed thousands. Another, smaller plant employing a thousand workers in Wisconsin has had to close because of coronavirus infections.
Everyone wants to go back to work but “opening up” recklessly can make everything worse. If our legislators really want to speed things up responsibly then they should be calling our federal senators and representative and demanding more aid from the feds in getting sufficient testing supplies and funding to the states. It is so inefficient to have fifty different governors all dealing with multiple suppliers overseas and domestic in order to get swabs, reagent, or kits for testing. This is a national crisis and the federal government cannot just abrogate responsibility on such a critical aspect of recovery. I know the administration says testing is coming along fine but the governors will say it is woefully insufficient. This country can achieve amazing things but in the case of testing our government looks particularly inept.
The country has sacrificed a lot to bend the curve. Don’t blow the recovery and waste the effort.
Count Webb
Victor
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.