As I write this, American cities are in turmoil, under curfews, suffering violence at the hands of both protesters and police. The protests are about systemic racism and the use of excessive force on the part of police departments. The president threatens to use military force against Americans to quell the protests, even though peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment, and military force is not meant to be used against Americans. America is in deep crisis.
I am not accusing Teton County Sheriff’s Office of racism or the use of excessive force, but anybody with a TV, computer, or smartphone can see that these problems are widespread across America. The country is coming apart at the seams and Americans are afraid, even in rural Idaho.
I am suggesting to you that this would be a good time for your office to issue a statement condemning racism and the use of excessive force by law enforcement. A statement that your office will commit to responsible policing and ongoing training to ensure that all people, no matter what their background, will be treated equally and with respect by your department. A statement that racist or violence-prone cops will not be tolerated and will be rooted out of your department.
I call on you to step up, to reassure the community, and to ensure that Teton Valley remains the beautiful, peaceful place that it is. This would be the best thing you could do for this community. You could be part of the solution.
Thank you.
Suellen Carman
Victor
