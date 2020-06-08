Idaho made the national news when the Washington Post ran a story about armed white residents in Couer d’Alene lining the streets to guard against “antifa” agitators infiltrating peaceful demonstrators who were addressing racial injustice and police abuse of power. Members of this group oppose nazis, fascists, racists, and white supremacists. They tend to dress in black and are sometimes masked.
Various Facebook posts warned of busloads and planeloads of “antifas” invading rural areas including the Idaho panhandle. It was said they were planning to riot and create havoc at various protests held last week across the state. Some social media posts warned locals to lock their doors and get their guns because “antifa” would arrive at any time. The posts were wrong. Even though posters claimed they had “intel” and one said a local Congressman claimed a planeload of agitators was headed our way, none of it was true. Fortunately there was no confrontation between the demonstrators and the armed guardians.
It was different next door in Fork,Washington. A mixed race family consisting of a husband, wife, sixteen-year-old-daughter, and the husband’s mother were shopping for supplies when confronted by several carloads of people asking if the family were members of “antifa”. The family replied they weren’t and maneuvered their school bus around the vehicles to return to their campsite. They noticed a couple cars following them filled with people and apparently a couple of long guns. When the campers got to their site they heard gunshots and power saws. The family decided to leave but found someone had felled trees across the road and their exit was blocked. Some students from the nearby high school came with their own chainsaws and cleared the road. The Clallum Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Freedom of speech is as important as the right to bear arms. Both are protected by the Constitution. But freedom of speech does not mean freedom to destroy or violent rioting. And those who bear arms are not vigilantes empowered to frighten and intimidate those they consider suspect. The country is deeply divided and mutual respect is one of the first steps in bringing it back together. Listening to one another is a sign of that respect. There will always be differences to reconcile but how they are resolved is important. We need not be enemies. United is stronger than divided. Don’t automatically believe Facebook posts.
Count Webb
Victor
