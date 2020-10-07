Election Day is Nov. 3 and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The League invited all congressional; legislative; and county commissioner, sheriff and prosecutor candidates running in the state of Idaho to participate by answering questions posed to them. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to making a selection.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidates information.
Every effort was made to contact candidates, but if there are any candidates who haven’t participated and would like to, please email me at lwvid1944@gmail.com.
Susan Ripley
President, League of Women Voters of Idaho