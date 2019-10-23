Nan would absolutely have my vote if I was in her zone.
She has years of experience and is incredibly qualified and useful on our board. She devotes countless hours for the benefit of our students and has been successful in a variety of efforts, not the least of which is our new, incredible schools that we desperately needed. She is knowledgable on the strategic plan, finance, and levies. She is a listening ear to members of the community, and she communicates effectively with other members of the board.
It would be a significant loss to our board if she is not re-elected. The other candidates for her zone are great and I certainly appreciate their willingness to serve. Given Nan's experience and situation, I believe she is the right candidate at this time for the board. Vote Nan!
Sarah McKellar
Driggs
