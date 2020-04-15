There is a new wave of COVID-19 cases spreading deep into the nation’s rural counties. Communities once hoped they might be shielded from the virus due to their distance from urban centers where the impact has been more severe. Yet, coronavirus has now reached two thirds of rural communities in our country, and Teton County is one of them.
The WHO is warning that a delayed wave of illness could overwhelm rural communities who in many cases are already dangerously short on medical staff, equipment and facilities. In fact this week, the case rate in rural areas has more than doubled in six day’s time.
Blaine County, Idaho, now has the highest infection rate per-capita in the nation, a function of its being a tourist destination where 40 percent of houses are short-term rentals and second homes. Unfortunately, it is the full-time residents who are left to grapple with the avalanche of cases that has been brought to their doorsteps.
I would like to thank our County Commissioners Cindy Riegel and Bob Heneage for their recent efforts constructing a forward-looking plan that will try to keep our community from experiencing the full impact of the pandemic’s rural rising curve. They have been working for weeks to construct plans to restrict non-essential short-term rentals, the very vector suspected in spreading COVID-19 into the heart of Blaine County. Short-term rentals have certainly served as a path to the high concentrations of coronavirus patients in Vail, Crested Butte and Park City. Implementing a 14-day visitor self-quarantine through the emergency process as Blaine County did before us is a reasonable measure to quell a similar bloom of cases here.
Despite being met with resistance and push-back politicking from Commissioner Wilcox and Prosecutor Siddoway, Bob and Cindy managed to persist in passing a resolution that restricts short-term rentals until May 31st, taking a conservative approach to public health when we need it most.
Cathy Swank, a 48-year-old pharmacist from Blaine County was recently quoted as saying,
“My advice to everyone else in small towns is that you can’t wait until it gets there. At that point, it’s out of control, and you’re behind the eight ball. You have to have an action plan right now.”
I applaud Bob and Cindy for fighting to get this right before it all goes wrong.
Susan Berkenfield
Tetonia
