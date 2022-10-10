As a retired ranch and rangeland manager, it is my view that maintaining and enhancing the long-term ecological integrity of our rangelands, croplands, and forestlands is crucial for the well-being of our surroundings, our communities, and our economies. Cooperative land management - real and substantial involvement of all those with legitimate perspectives and commitment to the resource - is the most effective approach to achieving durable, long-term desired land and resource conditions. Mike Whitfield’s experience and expertise in this field is of incredible value to Teton County. His commitment to long-term stability of our lands and communities, rather than short-term, narrow-view motivations is an outstanding - and necessary - attribute of a local leader. His work as County Commissioner has been of real benefit to Teton County’s people and resources.
Natural resource services - water/watershed, wildlife habitat, forage for wildlife and domestic animals, recreation, etc. - provided by wildlands and rural areas are vital for human community stability. Mike’s life-long work in wildlife conservation, striving for integrity and proper function of ecological systems, have not only shown success ‘on-the-ground’ but have given Mike valuable experience and expertise.
Mike embraces private property rights. He also, and most importantly, brings with that the responsible exercise of those rights. Having solid plans, codes, and standards in place makes such responsible exercise of rights much simpler. Planning is hard work! Much like building a house, implementing agreed-to visions requires plans, codes, and standards. Such have largely been created and now need continued expert leadership to advance. Mike brings this leadership to our County and our future.
Mike’s ability to communicate effectively, his persistence, creativity, and accomplishments speak loudly to his commitment to Teton County. His efforts to work with landowners, land managers, and land users to further resource conservation through incentives are grounded in practicality and experience - here in The Valley and elsewhere in The West. Such efforts require, however, consistent long-term engagement and perseverance. Mike will bring this with his continued tenure as County Commissioner.
Mike thus has my vote. Please give him yours as well - he and Teton County deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.