Much like the original Valley of the Tetons Library, which was started by six women who were members of the Chambermaids, a subunit of the Chamber of Commerce, the Tetonia Library Committee is composed of six women who are working to offer library services in the City of Tetonia.
Our proposed library will be small, a lending library, which will provide a convenient access point for City residents, and residents of the northern reaches of Teton County, to check out books and perhaps attend a class or two.
So who are the members of the Tetonia Library Committee?
Jacque Beard
Jacque wrote the CHC Grant that started us down the path of offering library services in the City. Mother to five and the full-time City Clerk in Tetonia Jacque is one very busy woman who takes the time to read for her own enjoyment and encourages her kids to read to expand their world.
Nanci Garling
Nanci has taken the lead in cataloging the books donated for our library. She is a member of the Tetonia City Council whose term will end in January 2020. Once the library is open and her responsibilities as a councilmember end, Nanci will be loading her standard poodles into the Nissan and traveling, visiting friends and family while exploring the country revealed through reading.
Juli Gottler
Juli is our representative for the northern residents of Teton County who live in Felt and beyond. A second grade teacher at Tetonia Elementary, Juli loves working with kids, especially her grandkids, who enjoy curling up on her lap and reading together.
Carol Lenz
Carol became a part-time resident of Tetonia last year after commuting between Ashton and Driggs for ten years. A lifelong reader, she is excited to be a part of this incredible opportunity.
Lynda Olesen
If you do not know Lynda personally, you probably know of her from seeing her in the early morning hours walking her puppies around Tetonia. She also took on the role of Elementary School crossing guard at Highway 33 until the Idaho Transportation Department installed crossing signs. A true advocate for Tetonia, Lynda believes a library will be a wonderful addition.
Julie Schindler
Julie returned to Tetonia after a career in Michigan. Not one to remain idle, she currently teaches orchestra for School District 401. A granddaughter of Senator Richard Egbert, Julie is following in her granddad’s footsteps, giving back to the residents of Tetonia by serving on the Library Committee.
Next week: Why a library in Tetonia?
