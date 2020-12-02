For at least two years I have blamed the MSM (Main Stream Media) for withholding facts and at times lying when giving the news when it pertained to politics and policies. Many people, especially liberals, told me I was crazy and then continued to JUST listen to their “chosen” MSM. Well, research has been done (too bad too late), and here are the results.
This poll was conducted by the Media Research Center of voters who cast their vote for Joe Biden in swing states. It shows that the media’s refusal to cover significant stories about the candidates played a major role in the election.
They reviewed 113 hours of news from MSM and found that only a COMBINED 22 MINUTES were spent reporting on Hunter Biden. 45.1% of Joe Biden voters said they had not heard about that story, and 35.4% of those same voters said they never heard the sexual assault charges against Joe by Tara Reade. The founder of MRC noted that the media “deliberately” misled the public with “omission bias”. Isn’t that universal deceit?
Many Biden voters also didn’t know under Trump 11 million jobs were created, and he succeeded in making the US energy independent. 17% of Biden voters said they would NOT have voted for him if they were aware of at least one of these stories. Also Trump, his campaign and family were suspended on social media 262x while Biden was not suspended once! Are any of these omissions of FACTS to you the people wrong?
So, here’s the big question…how many of YOU knew about these stories? How many heard about them and didn’t research or investigate to see if the allegations were true? Are you in line with just “trusting” MSM? Do you feel this MSM lack of coverage is an assault on Democracy? I have personally watched MANY hour and a half news conferences to the end so I see and hear what people actually say or I’m hearing on CSPAN from the Senate, then we purposefully go to MSM that night or the next morning and have seen them either bury the information that was given or literally twist or lie about what was said. Do you agree with this?? Don’t you deserve to know the facts as they were given, not warped to fit a political agenda? Doesn’t it seem weird that Trump kept saying during the campaign that the vaccine would be available before the end of the year, and the MSM and Fauci kept saying he was crazy? 1 WEEK after the election, voila, it is coming! Example, Joe lied and talked about Trump having no COVID plan, but he did and has gotten several vaccines through in record time with HIS Operation Warp speed. If you want another side, I challenge you to look further than MSM.
Dee Gustafson
Driggs