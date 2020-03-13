To the citizens of Victor and surrounding community members, as I’m sure most of you know we are facing challenging times due to the global outbreak of a virus called COVID-19. In times like this it is important to remain calm, be a good neighbor, and help those most likely at risk and our overall community. Currently, we are unaware of being directly impacted by this virus in Victor and its surrounding areas, but know proper testing has not been implemented in many places to date.
The city of Victor wants you to know that we are proactive, continually preparing and staying informed to ensure strategic responses if the virus does impact us. We have created an information hub from our city website which will be updated regularly along with our social media to help you remain well informed and pragmatically prepared.
We are working with many local partners throughout the county, state and region to make sure we are best equipped to handle any future cases. It is important to do what you can to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. This is a fast paced, ever changing pandemic that requires respect and action to be taken when needed.
To date, many social gatherings, events, functions and services have been suspended or canceled. More, likely to happen as we move forward. It is our responsibility to protect those around us and to do our part in limiting the spread of this disease.
We know there is and will likely continue to be an impact to our local economy as this disease continues to spread. We live in an amazing place; I ask that we continue to support each other and remain strong. It is important to be prepared for the worst, but work for the best.
Remain optimistic, we are all in this together and together we will get through this, dependent upon each other's humanity and good will.
Sincerely,
Mayor Will Frohlich
