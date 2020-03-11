Microclimates are areas in your landscape that are slightly different than your typical USDA Plant Hardiness Zone (this is the standard used to determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location and is based on the average annual minimum winter temperature). In Teton Valley, we vary between Zones 3b and 4b; the plants on the edge of our zone may not survive depending on the season, but you can experiment with them in a microclimate. Creating a warmer microclimate can help you keep plants warmer at night reducing drastic temperature swings that are tough on young and/or more tender plants.
First, determine where your microclimates are located. Assess these microclimates throughout the year and notice where there are heat sources (“thermal masses”), shade, and areas with plentiful sun exposure. Look for heat sources like stone, concrete, buildings, wind breaks, and water masses. Identify where there are exposed areas and the direction that wind generally flows, especially wind tunnels that increase wind speeds between physical or natural features. Wind can be tough on seedlings, dry out soil, and break plants. Notice areas that are shady or sunny. Plants typically need at least 6-12 hours of light daily; typically, the more sun the better. Shadows from shrubs, trees, and buildings can affect plant growth and create areas that are cooler. Make observations of these features hopefully before planning your garden layout.
Note your water sources, slopes, aspects, drainage and where water pools. For plants that need more water, plant them at the end of a slope or create terraces and other features to capture more moisture. If you have an area that has too much water, you can also create a raised bed with mounded soil. Microclimates are found on hillsides—the southwest aspect of a slope is the warmest, whereas colder air sinks to the valley floor.
You can utilize a variety of season extension methods to help keep soil temperatures warm at night. It isn’t uncommon in the Tetons to have 30-40 degree temperature swings, which stresses out plants and reduces growth. Microclimates with more stable temperatures can be created with raised beds, containers, floating row cover, mulch, cloches, cold frames, low and high tunnels, and passive solar or heated greenhouses. Other techniques include creating thermal heat sinks with concrete pavers, brick, stone, or water barrels that capture radiant solar heat during the day. Plant semi-hardy plants on the south side of your house, and utilize wind breaks with vegetation, hedging, or physical features.
Choose plants appropriate for your climate/zone and landscape. For instance, don’t plant a full sun loving plant in a shady area. Crops that are more tolerant for partial shade include leafy greens like lettuce and arugula, bush beans, peas, carrots, beets, celery, strawberries, and many perennial herbs. If planting in partial shade, utilize wider spacing so that surrounding plants don’t create even more shade.
Overall, enjoy experimenting with your own microclimates. You will find much more success in gardening and greater yields if you choose appropriate plants and likewise plan on creating warmer microclimates for semi-hardy and more tender plants.
Jennifer Werlin is an Extension Educator in Community Food Systems for the University of Idaho in Teton County. University of Idaho Cooperative Extension offers research-based educational programs and publications in the areas of agriculture, community development and family and consumer science. Learn more at www.uidaho.edu or call 208-354-2961. The University of Idaho does not discriminate in education or employment on the basis of human differences, as required by state and federal laws.
