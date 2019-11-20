If you read Julia Tellman’s August 14, 2019 article, “Tetonia library to become a reality,” in the Teton Valley News you know that a building is in place at the southeast corner of Ruby Carson Memorial Park. You also know that the library will not receive financial support from the City of Tetonia or from the Valley of the Tetons Library (VTL) District.
Idaho Code 33-2603 allows a city to establish a public library and to levy a tax to pay for the library. However, for us, there is a snag. In 1976 the existing 1965 Valley of the Tetons Library District, which included Victor, Cedron, and Chapin, was expanded to include all of Teton County Idaho. With a county-wide library district every non-tax exempt property owner in the county is levied a tax in support of the existing district libraries in Victor and Driggs. For fiscal year 2020 the VTL District has budgeted Property & State tax revenue in the amount of $536,653; 85 percent of its $632,000 total budget.
Even though Idaho Code allows a city to establish a library and pay for it through levying a tax, the City of Tetonia cannot because property is already taxed by the VTL District. According to Patrick Bodily, Library Consultant with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, for the City of Tetonia to be able to levy a tax for a city library, voters in Teton County would have to vote to dissolve the existing library district and voters within Tetonia city limits would then have to vote to establish a Tetonia city library with its associated tax levy.
Asking voters to dissolve the VTL District is a non-issue. The District, through its two branches in Victor and Driggs, does a remarkable and fiscally responsible job of enriching the live of the residents and visitors in Teton Valley. Rather than work against the District, we on the Tetonia Library Committee will work with the District Board toward the goal of incorporating our small lending library into the larger VTL District. It will take time. Until incorporation does happen, and we do believe it will, we will need your help in operating a library in Tetonia. We won’t ask for much, but funding for operations is necessary before we can open. Please consider making a cash donation in support of the Tetonia Library.
Next week – Donation Request
