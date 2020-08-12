This letter was originally sent to Sen. Mark Harris, Reps. Marc Gibbs and Chad Christensen, and Gov. Brad Little.
I'm writing to express my support for expanded mail-in or absentee voting for this fall's general election, and my hope that the upcoming special session will include some action that increases people's access to voting. Idaho's coronavirus numbers have recently improved, but it still seems inappropriate to unnecessarily risk the health of Idahoans when states bordering ours have successfully shown that large-scale mail-in voting can be done without fraud or other mishaps. Utah and Oregon both have mail-in voting, and neither report or suffer from voter fraud because of the safeguards they have in place, including signature checking and verification.
Voting is, of course, a constitutional right, and offering only in-person access would ostensibly allow the people of Idaho to exercise said right. However, in the face of a pandemic that has people nervous about everyday actions like shopping or visiting grandparents, it basically offers lip service to the ideal of free and fair elections. Where I live in Teton County, we rarely have lines on Election Day, so I wouldn't feel scared about voting in person, but the majority of people in this state live in more populous areas, meaning their exposure to the virus would be much higher than mine. Is it worth asking Idahoans to choose between safety and participation in democracy when proven systems exist for conducting a safe election?
In 2016, 59% of voting-age Idahoans participated in the general election. If residents aren't given a way to safely participate this year, that number will likely fall even further. It would be hard to say democracy is working as intended if only half the eligible people are making decisions for the other half. I know voting is voluntary, and all of us have to make the decision to do so, but asking people to choose between their constitutional rights and the health of their immunocompromised relatives or themselves is a recipe for disenfranchisement. Offering every registered voter an absentee ballot without making them request one is the best possible option to allow us all to participate in democracy.
Tom Hallberg
Victor