Let’s face it. Chad Christensen is a loose cannon on the ship of state. This conclusion is based on his writings and reported behavior (newspapers and local TV), which needs no repetition here. In most, if not all, cases the central theme is the taunt heard by almost every parent when confronted by a small child, “You can’t make me.”, and the insistence of upon always having the last word. It’s all bathed in the glow of The Constitution as justification. I’ve had enough, though I know it won’t end here.
Just to be clear, I have no allegiance to either party. I’m an independent. My method in voting is to choose the best individual for the job. It’s unproductive and foolish to vote Democrat or Republican because you are a Democrat or Republican. Making the choice should be a conscious decision, not a knee-jerk response.
So, back to “Christensen and the Mask”. Think about it. The Constitution is a concept. It exists only in the minds of people. It persists only because enough of us go along with it. The Virus possesses RNA and DNA that physically (not mentally) persists in the environment around us and can cause real harm. It persists whether we go along with it or not. That’s a huge difference.
As the news has reported, some people refuse to wear a mask, saying it’s against their “rights” (whatever those are). Public safety requires that the individual think outside of the stubborn-child-response and consider others for a change. Apparently, that’s quite a leap for some. So, sometimes, administrators in the public interest must try to overcome the stubbornness by making mask use a requirement, followed by a penalty for non-compliance. It’s much like a parent saying, “Do this, or no allowance.” As a friend of mine said, it’s no different then the seat belt requirement and the attendant penalties for not using one.
Yes, wearing a mask is a pain. But in the bigger picture, we haven’t lost anything. We aren’t on some dangerous slippery slope on the way to totalitarianism or communism. As Joe Science, I know that we will defeat The Virus. We know that masks help prevent the spread. We know that keeping physically apart from one another works. It’s time to grow up.
Rob Young
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.