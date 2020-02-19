I hope you have had a good week. Here is a quote from a friend to begin this newsletter.
“I’ve always believed, for every single dollar the government spends, each elected official who voted for the spending should be able to look a taxpayer in the eye, without a shred of embarrassment, and explain why the government need the money more than the person who earned it.” – Wayne Hoffman
House Bill 409 — Statewide property tax freeze
"Property taxes are out of control. This onerous tax is driving seniors from their homes and driving fear deep into the hearts of middle-class homeowners who struggle to get by. Rising property values and overboard spending by many local governments are a one-two punch to the gut for many Idaho families and businesses. This measure would freeze property tax budgets for one year, giving lawmakers time to cook up a long-term solution. The Idaho Freedom Foundation estimates the measure would save taxpayers roughly $113 million during the one-year freeze.” – Idaho Freedom Foundation
This bill passed the House Judiciary Rules and Administration on 2/13/20 with a “do pass” recommendation. It is on the 2nd reading calendar. On the 3rd reading calendar, it will be voted on by the body of the House.
In December, I heard a reasonable solution from (Republican Teton County Commissioner) Harley Wilcox while attending the commissioner’s meeting. He suggested a budget reset in Teton County. He suggested resetting it, then from there paying for the basics. That was the most sensible idea I have heard from a county commissioner. My property taxes raised nearly 40 percent this last year. I can’t imagine what that did to struggling families and the elderly living on fixed incomes. I respect commissioners in my district, but I work for the people of District 32. I strongly feel they need relief. That is the consensus I have received from the people in this district.
RS27644 — Grocery tax removal
On 2/10/20 the House Revenue and Taxation Committee heard a grocery tax repeal bill. This particular measure, RS27644, was written by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-Whitebird, a longtime advocate of grocery tax repeal. This grocery tax repeal was voted down by Republican representatives: Stevenson (D6), Moyle (D14), Anderst (D12), Gestrin (D8), Addis (D4), Ricks(D34), Kiska (D21), Collins (D13), Furniss(35).
Gestrin, Furniss, Ricks and Kiska signed a statement saying they would support an introductory hearing for repeal. As you can see, they voted against it.
The state Republican Party endorsed this repeal. One other form of repeal was also voted down by this committee and another bill was pulled. It doesn’t look like the grocery tax repeal will be happening again this year. I continue to support the repeal.
Common Core repeal
There’s no bill number here, as Common Core is etched into the state’s administrative rule book. The Senate Education Committee did not uphold the House’s vote to repeal the Common Core Standards of math, science, and English. I support the repeal of these standards. Common Core will remain in place. It seems we are gearing up for another rule battle with the senate. I will not vote to approve the rules this year. Last year, the House did not vote to approve the rules at the end of session. Thus, the rules were dumped into temporary status. As a result, the governor had an opportunity to dump a good quantity of garbage in administrative rule. This also gave the legislative body a chance to review all the rules at the beginning of this session. Under the direction of the governor and his red tape reduction movement, agencies reduced regulation. It seems like it is time to do it again.
House Bill 413 — City council elections, districts
This bill passed the House this week. This bill would allow larger Idaho cities to implement districts for city council seats. Proponents believe this will lead to better representation because council members will speak for different parts of the city and not just one area. I wonder what the senate will do.
House Bill 367 – Phosphogypsum stacks
There have been criticisms of me and other legislators that the Idaho Freedom Foundation controls our vote. Usually, IFF and I see eye to eye. However, there are occasions that we do not. On this day, I voted against IFF's recommendation. House Bill 367 gives the authority to the Idaho Board of Environmental Quality to regulate phosphogypsum stacks (gyp stacks). I am always opposed to increased regulation. However, the mining companies in Idaho and the Food Producers of Idaho wish to be proactive. If we do not regulate ourselves, we are at risk of the EPA regulating us on a much larger scale. I do not like voting this way, voting for the lesser evil. However, I do not want to invite the federal government's involvement regarding this issue. I was very torn with this vote. I thought about voting no, because we could always just fight the EPA on the issue. However, I was not sure that would be a wise battle. We must pick and choose our battles. Today, I voted for House Bill 367 to enact regulation by the Idaho government in order to avoid federal regulation on a much larger scale. I really hate these types of votes; however it is part of the job. My Idaho Freedom Foundation score will take a hit, but I still vote my conscious despite any entity's rating.
House Bill 347 – Bond elections
As mentioned on a previous newsletter, the House voted to restrict bond/levy elections to once every 11 months. I voted for this bill. Taxpayers become worn down by the frequency of these elections. Yet again, the senate voted down good legislation. Thanks for reading this newsletter! Take care.
