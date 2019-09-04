Just an overdue note to say how much I enjoy reading Bryce Angell's weekly cowboy poetry offerings. They always paint a vivid, usually humorous if not hilarious, picture frequently with a word to the wise embedded. Thanks Bryce, and thanks TVN for running his contributions.
Mike Neumann
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.