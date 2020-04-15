Several days ago I wasn’t feeling well and called my doctor. I had a slight temperature and felt more tired than usual. Instead of my physician, I was routed to a nurse designated to handle possible COVID-19 cases. Given my emphysema and history of pneumonia I was considered a coronavirus virus risk and was told to come to the emergency entrance of the hospital. Beverly, my wife, drove me and we were ushered into a sealed off emergency room where I was evaluated by Dr. Prissel and her well trained team. It was a little surreal as they wore full Personal Protection Equipment and we were masked.
I was diagnosed with pneumonia with complicating factors of dangerously low blood pressure and erratic heart rhythms on top of my COPD. I did not feel that bad and just wanted an antibiotic and a steroid so I could go home and treat it there. That is what I told Dr. Prissel. She then gave me the reality talk.
I was on the brink and if any of my underlying conditions went sideways then they might not be able to save me. She not only did not want me to go home or admit me to the hospital here in Driggs, she believed my condition warranted being life flighted to EIRMC in Idaho Falls. So I listened to the professional for the best way to get through this and I was flown to IF.
Because of coronavirus the whole country has been put on bed rest as this illness runs rampant throughout the world. The top healthcare professionals are doing their best to deal with a pandemic from a virus that has never been seen before. Their input will be critical to the most effective recovery plan for the country. A reckless return to normal could cause a new round of infections and overwhelm a strained healthcare system.
We need to drop the partisanship and unite as a country with a common enemy. There is a funding proposal in congress now that is gridlocked along party lines. Republicans want more funding for small business and Democrats want money for hospitals and local and state governments. Many states are buying large quantities of medical supplies and equipment. All of these funds are needed so include them in the proposal and pass it. This is serious because people are dying and running out of money.
Count Webb
Victor
