The bills are starting to roll into the House floor. On Wednesday, Feb. 5 I will be giving the spiritual/motivational thought/scripture and the prayer during the House floor session. You can view this live or recorded on the legislative web site.
We voted on House Bill 347. This bill would provide that certain taxing district bond elections shall not be held within 11 months of a failed bond election within the same taxing district and to make a technical correction. I was a co-sponsor on this bill. In the past, these taxing districts have worn voters down on occasion, by holding another election soon after one fails. There have even been examples of an election being held the month after one has failed. Some of these districts seem to keep pushing the same issue until they get the desired results and the voter turnout becomes less and less, especially if it is during a summer month or during harvest season. I have stated before that I do not like interfering with local control, unless there are rights being violated. I do feel these local citizens have been badgered by their governments when this occurs. These taxing districts need to listen to the voice of the people. If a bond fails, it does not need run it again a month or two after. I certainly feel that 11 months is adequate to adjust and try again. Citizens are busy enough, without being bombarded by these bond elections. There is a reason it is 11 months and not 12 months. For example, if a primary election is on May 19th and the following year it is on May 10th, then they would meet the qualification of 11 months. This bill passed the House 48 to 21. Fourteen Democrats and seven Republicans voted NO.
In Health and Welfare Committee today, we passed the Telehealth Services Bill. This legislation will encourage and enable innovation in healthcare technology and offer greater access to quality care for Idahoans. It removes unnecessary and artificial statutory barriers and clarifies terms. Telecommunication technology provides a great opportunity to improve the healthcare of Idaho citizens. Currently, the Idaho code mandates “two-way audio and visual” technology be used for the telehealth encounter to establish a valid provider-patient relationship in addition to meeting the Idaho community standard of care. I voted for this bill and I think this will be great for our rural district.
Now I have a couple of fun items. Before the session, my office got decorated with unicorn materials as a practical joke. It was certainly a shock when I walked into my office. I kept the unicorn material up for a week and then I couldn’t take it anymore. Representative Zollinger has one of his kids come with him for a week, at times. His daughter, Xavery, came this week. It turned out that she loves unicorns. I gave her all the unicorn loot and she was happy.
This week, a House concurrent resolution came before us. At first glance, I thought it was just silliness. It is silly. However, it is also about preserving Idaho history and not succumbing to radical groups like PETA. Recently, PETA demanded that a road in Idaho stop being called Chicken Dinner Road.
Representative Scott Syme brought this resolution to preserve our history, which also gave us all a chuckle on the House floor. Morris and Laura Lamb lived on Lane 12 somewhere in Canyon County. Mrs. Lamb was famous for her fried chicken, hot rolls, and apple pie. The Lambs were close friends with Governor and Mrs. C. Ben Ross. On one occasion in 1930, Mrs. Lamb invited Governor C. Ben Ross and his wife to dinner. At that dinner, Mrs. Lamb remarked on the poor conditions of Lane 12. The governor replied, if she could get the road graded and graveled, he would see that it was oiled. This ended up working out. The following morning of it being oiled, Mrs. Lamb noticed the words “Lamb’s Chicken Dinner Avenue” were painted in big yellow letters on the road. School children started chanting “chicken dinner, chicken dinner” on their way home from school, the new name of the road stuck.
