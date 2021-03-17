Who is tired of wearing a mask? We certainly are! We have a new appreciation for nurses, dentists, and doctors who wear masks daily in their professions, even before COVID.
Now a year into this pandemic, many are asking when we will lift the local mask mandates in Teton Valley. This question has been on our minds since last summer when we adopted them.
Recent data show that Teton County mortality rate from COVID is dramatically lower than the national average. According to Johns Hopkins research, Teton County should have seen 19 of our neighbors, friends, and loved-ones pass. Sadly, we have lost 4 lives. We mourn with our neighbors and families for their losses, yet we are grateful that it was not more.
Clearly the precautions we took saved lives in our valley. There are 11 cities, and 2 counties in Idaho with their own mask mandates, and the data show that these communities similarly fared better than average. It is safe to say that masks helped reduce the spread, and saved lives here. Thank you to all who took a community-minded approach to protect yourself and others!
When we enacted the mandates, we specifically did so for these reasons: 1) To save lives; 2) To prevent another business shutdown, which would hurt our workers and economy; 3) To keep our schools open; 4) To prevent overwhelming our medical facilities; and 5) To protect our community from the high level of outside visitors and commuters, which put us at higher risk for a major COVID outbreak.
With our vaccination progress thus far, we are close to satisfying several of these important goals. Vaccination is now open to all medical personnel, assisted living residents and employees, emergency workers, teachers, adults 65+, and grocery/convenience store and food-processing workers. It will not be long before it is available to all adults; currently expected to occur before June. We encourage everyone to sign up for your vaccination as soon as possible. Broad vaccination will help prevent a dangerous recurrence of the virus.
We are nearing resolution of most of the reasons for enacting mask orders. Our philosophy of government dictates that when the reason for a mandate has passed, the government should remove it.
And so we propose this plan for lifting the mandate in our cities and county: When regional Intensive Care Unit usage remains below 75% (3-day average), AND one of the following is true: 1) The vaccines are available to all adults, OR 2) Schools have completed their academic year (scheduled for May 28th.)
Of course, things might change. And a removal of the mandate doesn’t mean precautions aren’t still critical! There is still concern about the evolving nature of the virus resulting in more contagious and severe variants spreading. As with all things in life, we must remain vigilant, and adapt to changing circumstances.
Common sense still suggests we follow the recommendations of medical professionals, including: 1) Stay home when you are sick to prevent the spread of illness to others; 2) Practice good hand hygiene; 3) Maintain physical space between yourself and others outside of your immediate household; 4) Wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained; and 5) Get vaccinated when it is your turn.
These precautions should be followed voluntarily, but we believe we are approaching a point where a mandate will no longer be necessary.
We will be recommending this plan to our City Councils and County Commission. Though subject to change, perhaps it can provide us all a little bit of hope and a flicker of light as we near the end of this dark tunnel.
Hyrum F. Johnson, Mayor, City of Driggs
Will Frohlich, Mayor, City of Victor
Brent W. Schindler, Mayor, City of Tetonia
Keith Gnagey, CEO, Teton Valley Health
Cindy Riegel, Chair, Board of Teton County Commissioners