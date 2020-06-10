If someone would’ve told me I would be giving my Valedictorian Speech with my face on the Spud Drive-in screen, I would have probably looked at them and said: “You are kidding, right?”
Three months ago, I would have never believed that this would happen, and we would be sitting here in our cars or through our screens watching the Class of 2020 graduate. But guess what… here we are. Enjoy the show, my friends!
Picture this… our expectations, our dreams, our life Movie. We start with our opening scene at Freshman Orientation and our first few weeks adjusting to this new and exciting world of Teton High School. We see the upperclassmen, the seniors that are so cool and so lucky that they are almost done.
I don’t know about you guys but I wanted to be just like them. We all were looking forward to the years to come and the exciting end to our grade school experience. As the plot goes on, we watch as the fun events and important memories of 9th, 10th, and 11th-grade flash through the screen. Scenes of dances, snowy football games, raps, defeating Sugar-Salem, watching funny videos in Miskin’s and Craw’s, winter sports, surviving biology and standardized tests, going on crazy bus rides, and many more adventures.
The closer we get to the end, the rising action develops with senioritis and the suspense to reach our Senior year and fulfill our wildest dreams. And finally, we reach the climax, the part we have been looking forward to for the majority of our lives.
This was our year. We see all the events that marked the end and celebrated our success. The falling action shows our Senior prom, Senior trip, Senior prank, the parties, the successful seasons and competitions, the plays, the music, and most important of all, our peak.
We are living our best lives and reaching our highest point of achievement and happiness. And then comes the best part, the end of the movie, the “happily ever after.”
Reaching the resolution with the ultimate epitome— Graduation. The final HOORAH! before we all go live our amazing lives and dance into the sunset.
Everything is perfect!
As said by Dwight Shrute from the sitcom, The Office... “FALSE!” Life isn’t a movie. It doesn’t always go the way we want it too.
And here is my movie spoiler: Life is unexpected.
Tonight, I would like to share with the amazing Teton High School Class of 2020, the three lessons I have learned from our real-life story... Expect the unexpected, direct your movie, and enjoy the small scenes.
Lesson Number 1: Forrest Gump once said, “My mama always said ‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.’” Expect the shocking plot twists. We must trust our journey through life and remember that our movie might not be perfect, but it will still be amazing.
Clearly this pandemic was not expected, but don’t let it define you and your success.
This goes on to Lesson Number 2: You are the writer of your own script. You are the director of your own story, and your happiness. The wise Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter brings encouragement to all of us when he says, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light.”
The darkness of this pandemic will not dictate your story, so we must look to the light, because the future of your movie can be anything you want.
We have now finished a major scene of our lives and we await for many more. However, we must recognize all the work we have done behind the scenes.
So, Lesson Number 3 is Be grateful. Don’t be so focused on the ending of the story that you forget to appreciate all the little things along the way. Even though we had some set changes, we can still appreciate our Graduation.
And most importantly it must not stop us from appreciating the people around us— our loving parents and families, the dedicated staff who care deeply and work very hard, and the amazing Class of 2020, with all the lasting friendships and memories we share.
The best part of our movie is not the end, but everything we have done throughout the years.
There are no other people I would have wanted to have experienced high school with.
And together we are strong and we will persevere.
We did it guys! Each of our movies will keep playing. And I’m certain that each of you has the potential to go and live your very best life story. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the mighty Star-lord says. “I look around at us and you know what I see? Losers. I mean like, folks who have lost stuff.”
And we have, all of us, our loved ones, our normal lives, and our senior year. And you think life takes more than it gives, but not today.
Today it’s giving us something. It is giving us a chance.
