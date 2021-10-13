Please vote August Christensen for Mayor because it’s time Driggs residents have a say in the city’s future.
You - as a resident - set direction of the city through voting for City Council members and your own interaction with city government. Mayor Hyrum Johnson has made this more difficult; August Christensen will, as she has shown during her time on City Council, make it easier.
The council sets the direction of the city; the mayor makes it happen, but I resigned from the City Council this year because that wasn’t the case anymore. Every resident should be concerned if their voices are not being heard; we can elect a mayor who understands that.
By law, the City Council directs the city through making policy, determining the budget, and making certain decisions about land use. In all of these, our current mayor has used his power to control outcomes that should have been the council’s, and by extension the public’s.
The council should set policy, but the mayor sets the agenda, so he can - and has - delayed discussion of council requests for months. Obviously, you can’t set policy if you can’t discuss it.
In the past, the council spent many hours working on the budget, but now the mayor brings the Council a budget which is almost complete.
When it comes to making important decisions, the mayor often stifles conversation and influences the outcome by putting undue pressure on the council.
In short, the mayor says that the council and the residents set the direction of the City, but he uses his power to prevent them from doing that.
For a City Council member, including August Christensen, who does their homework and tries to affect change, this is beyond frustrating. August is not interested in taking the power that the mayor has bestowed on himself for her own; rather, she is interested in giving residents more opportunities to be heard and returning the future vision of Driggs to the people.
August has proven her commitment to the city through her years of service, she has proven her ability to manage organizations through her professional career, and she has proven her desire to improve communication between the city government and its residents through the advocacy she has demonstrated. A vote for August is a vote for your voice in your community.
