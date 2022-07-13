I am male. Consequently I have never been pregnant, am not now pregnant, nor, barring some scientific breakthrough, ever will be pregnant.
Then why is it that men are the ones who make the political decisions about reproductive rights?
In 1776 Abigail Adams famously advised her husband John to “remember the ladies.” He then rode off to found a new nation and forgot all about them.
In 1873 the Federal Government passed the Comstock Act, its first effort at regulating abortion. The government was exclusively male. At the time, there had even been serious scientific discussions about whether women could actually reason, or were just copying men…. never mind that Jane Austen had written Pride and Prejudice, Harriet Tubman had founded the Underground Railroad and Julia Ward Howe had composed the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
By 1914 the various states and the Federal Government had together ended legal abortion. Women, by the way, still were not considered sufficiently capable to vote in national elections, even though Marie Curie was capable enough to win two Nobel Prizes, one in physics and one in chemistry.
Now the U.S. Supreme Court, by a vote of 6-3, has overturned Roe v. Wade. If just the women on the court had been allowed to vote, the decision would have been 2-1 the other way.
Women have those rights which men give them and lose those rights which men remove.