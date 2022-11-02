Recent news about the Driggs wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), highlight the need for broader thinking about drinking water and treatment of wastewater in our valley. The existing WWTP cannot accommodate additional wastewater from outside Victor and Driggs. Community water systems with built-in water conservation and a WWTP with the capacity to serve nearby county development are a better long-term solution. We need leaders who have the interest and ability to secure long-term solutions.
Wastewater: The WWTP has not been able to remove ammonia to the level required by its Discharge Permit since it was constructed and put into operation in 2014. City of Driggs has spent the last five years, working with wastewater engineers, manufacturers, regulatory agencies, and laboratories to solve the ammonia treatment issue. I appreciate that the City continues to look for cost effective solutions to remove ammonia. While the ammonia issue is not acceptable, the unnamed creek to which the treated water is discharged is approximately 3 miles from the Teton River. During a recent tour of the WWTP, I learned that Friends of the Teton River sampling shows that ammonia concentrations are not detectable in Woods Creek into which the Unnamed Creek discharges. This sampling was located over a mile from Woods Creek’s discharge into the Teton River. Therefore, our beloved Teton River has not been and is not in imminent risk of harm from the WWTP discharge. However, the current WWTP is near its capacity and the ammonia issue must be resolved.
Septic Systems: Many new subdivisions in proximity to creek corridors, with individual wells and septic systems, are currently proposed. These subdivisions present a risk of contaminating sensitive wetland and creek ecosystems.
Water Availability: With predictions of lower snowpacks in the mountains due to warming temperatures and a rapidly increasing population in Teton County, the ability of the groundwater aquifer to serve our community is questionable. Some of the water uses include drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and streamflow for fish and wildlife and for recreational uses.
Regional planning with elected officials, specialized experts, and the community is important to efficiently and conservatively use our water resources, plan for our wastewater needs, and protect the integrity of our groundwater and surface water. Please join me in voting to reelect Mike Whitfield and Bob Heneage who have the experience and tools to effectively plan for the future.
