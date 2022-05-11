Should the voters choose me next Tuesday, I will be deeply grateful for the trust they have placed in me. I feel strongly that serving my family & community as a state representative is important and meaningful.
A wise, retired legislator once told me that upon arriving at the statehouse a freshman representative would best serve by listening, asking many questions, and being willing to learn.
I will do all those things. And I will work to promote funding & local control for our school districts. I will continue to invest in our Idaho Public Schools, with equal emphasis on vocational and university education as a path forward.
I will listen, question, and learn as I work towards comprehensive property tax reform.
In all my efforts, I will encourage family values, decency, and the preservation of religious freedoms.
I will pushback on federal and state government overreach, with an experienced understanding of how those big governments can impact our local small businesses, small governments, and the citizens of eastern Idaho.
And as I listen, question, and learn I will fight any attempt to legalize drugs in Idaho. Our local police and fire deserve our support, and that is a burden they do not need in our great state.
I look forward to the work, and thank you for your support this May 17th.