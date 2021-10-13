I appreciated your paper's coverage of the school board candidates' forum and the voter guide section in your October 6 edition.
The most important issue that was brought to light by several candidates is the gross underfunding of education by the Idaho legislature. The most striking statement I read was that of Jake Kunz who said, "Unfortunately, we must accept that the State of Idaho is going to continue to underfund education." What a hopeless outlook but, sadly accurate.
I appreciate Jeannette Boner's explanation and support of the Reclaim Idaho initiative, but how disheartening that the most hopeful method of gaining appropriate educational funding is the intricate, difficult option of a voter initiative.
But all of this is not surprising since I've learned since settling here that the assumption of my state representative and senator (as well as, I would wager, most of the rest of the Republican legislative majority) is that since I am an Idahoan, my main concerns are (1) my "god given right" to strut around wherever I desire with a high-powered rifle slung over my shoulder and (2) the horrendous government oppression I suffer on a daily basis.
So, I have to agree with Mr. Kunz that, with the way things are now, education will continue to be a low priority of the state legislature. And therefore, my appreciation goes out to those who seek the daunting task of serving as a school board member.
