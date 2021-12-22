We’ve Moved, and Year-End Gratitude
Reflecting on University of Idaho Extension and 4-H programs in Teton County, I never imagined we would currently still be dealing with the pandemic. I recognize the difficulties that many have experienced; yet have hope for a better year ahead and am excited about our accomplishments. We’ve made great efforts to offer timely and adaptable programming. For instance, we’re now offering 4-H programming to many youth who may have never had access to it before. Last year, we began partnering with ABC in Teton Valley and ramped up efforts to deliver STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) programs.
We recently received an $80,000 Idaho Health and Welfare grant to expand 4-H youth development to underserved youth. We’ve also increased our 4-H enrollment scholarships. We hired a 4-H Coordinator Abby Grundler and Small Farms Assistant Hannah Dosen, both of whom are proving to be tremendous assets to our office.
We recently moved office locations to 445 N. Main Street. We’re gracious to the City of Driggs for previously hosting us and supporting our educational programs. Our 2019-2020 4-H AmeriCorps Member Stefan Merriam owns our new building and wanted to support us. We’re grateful for this opportunity!
Thank you to everyone who supported our programs! We saw record participation in our 2021 High-Altitude Victory Garden series and Teton Food and Farm Coalition meetings. For 2022, we’re offering the 12-week Teton Valley Master Gardener course, which will be held online Wednesday evenings starting January 19th (https://tinyurl.com/2p9h6ubr). We will also host a 5-class course, “Digging Deeper: Growing Your Idaho Market Garden,” to be held online Thursday evenings starting January 13th (https://www.cultivatingsuccess.org/digging-deeper). Early registration for both courses is due before January 1st. We plan to offer more hands-on learning opportunities in partnership with the Teton Valley Community Garden at the Fairgrounds and Dusty Hound Farms in Tetonia.
For Teton County 4-H, we’ve brought in amazing members and volunteers. We thank the Teton 4-H Advisory Council who planned a successful Bar J Wrangler’s fundraiser and their work to support 4-H. Thank you to everyone who donated! Starting in 2022, we’re expanding leadership opportunities through a 4-H Leader’s Council, where all 4-H volunteers and club leaders are invited to participate.
For information about UI Extension, please visit: uidaho.edu/teton or join us on January 11th, 3:30-6:30pm for an open house. Have a happy holiday season and new year!
Jennifer Werlin, Tammy Sachse, Abby Grundler, and Hannah Dosen