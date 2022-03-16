I’ll try and keep this short and to the point. I came here a few years ago from Colorado, where I lived in Frisco, a high altitude mountain town that is very close to one of the cities. It is known for having a lot of ski resorts and a mountain lifestyle, including a big beautiful sailable lake. Not all of the mountain lifestyles are good but as you can imagine, like the valley of the Tetons, it is an absolutely beautiful place.
I spent 29 years in Frisco and was fully immersed in the community with all the things I did as a professional and a volunteer. I built housing for locals and would help out Habitat for Humanity when they were finishing one of their houses. To me that kind of stuff was mandatory for a local lifestyle. People used to say, oh you must be local, and I would say nope I’m just a good tipper.
I miss my old home terribly, but I also love my new home of Victor, Idaho. About six or eight months ago the town of Breckenridge put a cap of roughly half on the short term rentals that they had. This upset a lot of people, mostly second homeowners, because of the high volume of short term rentals all year long. I believe Teton Valley isn’t far off and we really don’t have much time before it becomes a year-round destination. Obviously the volume will always be in the summer but spring, fall, and winters are picking up and getting busier. I’ve heard what 10 and 20 years ago looked like in Teton Valley and I only wish that I could’ve been here earlier to enjoy it.
In Breckenridge, short term rental permits are managed by an outside company to make sure that no one is getting away with putting an internet ad up for a rental that is not permitted for short term. Then Summit County as a whole followed suit and now limits the short terms the same way Breckenridge does.
I saw my old paradise and life get overgrown with people, traffic, and local bitterness, as the city folk converged on the county. If you wanna keep the valley of the Tetons local and enjoyable but attractive for tourist, there needs to be a limit on short term rentals, a higher tax on the larger luxury homes, and lower density development so that people have a little bit more room to spread out.
Also because I’m not an expert and never will be I think bringing in a consultant would be a great idea, and also maybe forming a group/coalition to keep the valley of the Tetons beautiful and wild. I’m not a writer and I’m not a guy who’s involved in politics. However, I do know what happened to my last place I lived and loved and I would hate to see it happen to my new place of love that I live. I travel all around the US and overseas to ski and I see what’s happening to certain mountain towns. I fear for what will inevitably happen in Teton Valley unless something is done.
Shawn "Punch" Gorea
Victor