There has been significant discussion in the Teton Valley community over the last few weeks about the proposed Land Development Code. This new proposal does not define us along the usual political lines but, has really in many ways united a community that would not normally be aligned.
There are many aspects of the code that are concerning to me and many people in this valley but what it has really highlighted is “what do we want to the future of this valley to be?”. To draft a code similar to those of Jackson Hole, Park City, Sun Valley, Big Sky and Steamboat springs is not representative of our community. I live in Teton Valley because it is not one of those places. Perhaps we need to create our own model for Teton County. This can only be done by getting input from a broad base of the county residents. It was clear in reading the code that many people were not consulted during the drafting of the code. It appears no farmers, ranchers, contractors or small business owners were consulted. If we look at the demographics of the valley those professions and livelihoods are a significant portion of the county’s residents.
While we are in the public input phase of the draft development code - and much of the code should be changed - the timelines presented from the County commissioners does not yield adequate time to implement public input. It is unclear if the County Commissioners felt that draft code meets a majority of the public sentiment or if they were simply planning on passing it with minimal public input. Either way - these scenarios are concerning. I would implore the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of County Commissioners to do the right thing by taking a step back and reform a diversified steering committee that will allow for broad based support of a new draft.
If more diversified input and basic tenets of democracy are implemented into a new steering committee than we can get to a draft code that is more acceptable to the residents of the valley, and subsequently put on a ballot.
Charles Norville