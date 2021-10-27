Driggs voters have a clear choice on November 2 - re-elect Mayor Hyrum Johnson. As a life-long resident of Teton Valley, I've experienced and have seen a lot of change in a short period of time with various boom and bust cycles that are difficult for all of us. Through those experiences, I can say that what weathers those storms are decision makers who are smart, thoughtful and strong. From my experience as a Driggs City Council member and having worked with Hyrum Johnson through many difficult decisions, he has what it will take. I enjoy debates on philosophical issues as much as anyone, but they shouldn't be in marathon city council meetings that last until midnight. Those meetings don't lead to good decisions, nor are they good for public engagement.
Hyrum has demonstrated that he is a collaborator with the City Council as well as a decisive decision maker. As a busy business owner, I appreciate efficiency. Hyrum has proven he is a solid leader in many areas including retention of critical city staff, advocacy for Driggs at the state level and solid decisions that are legally sound.
Running a city like Driggs, Hyrum is the better choice. Vote Hyrum for Driggs Mayor on November 2nd.
