My name is Sarah Johnson and I have been married to Mayor Hyrum Johnson for 21 years.
I’d like to tell you a few things about Hyrum that you won’t read in the newspaper or at a candidate forum. He is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever known, he is consistently the last man standing when things get tough, and at his core he is a team-player. He is also tough. And being mayor, or any elected office these days, is tough work.
As we all know, there’s nothing like living in a small town. In most ways, it shows the best of us and some ways it can show our less flattering sides. Hyrum has dealt with more than his fair share of criticism over the years; whether it’s too much (or too little) funding for pathways, or lawns being disturbed for the installation of high-speed fiber optic lines that will help make Driggs a modern, competitive community for business and residents.
Hyrum doesn’t take his position as Mayor lightly. There are many days when Hyrum has come home discouraged or mentally and physically beaten down by the politics of the job. But he continues to show up. He shows up to make tough decisions for the city, he shows up to plow our roads, he shows up to represent us in Boise where it’s all too easy for our legislators to dismiss us as Wydaho, he shows up to educate himself and the city staff on issues important to Driggs’ future.
Hyrum is the most solid teammate we could have. There is simply no one that is harder working, committed and dedicated to the future of Driggs than Hyrum. My husband has done a great job putting Driggs first as I have seen first hand by the sacrifices he has made as mayor. I encourage you to re-elect Hyrum Johnson as Mayor of Driggs.
Vote by absentee ballot or vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd. Vote for Hyrum, Driggs Mayor.
