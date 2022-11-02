Dear Editor, 

I am proud to say I am a RINO (Republican In Name Only). Originally, when I moved here I was registered as an independent. I voted for the person I thought was best qualified for the position regardless of party affiliation. This changed when paranoid Republican leaders in the state (Boise) closed the Republican primaries. They were panicked by the idea that Democrats might cross over and vote for the least qualified and/or less electable Republican. This wasn't necessary as the old joke points out: "Idaho is so Red that lipstick could be put on a pig and place a R by its name on a primary ballot and it would be guaranteed to be elected." 

