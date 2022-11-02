I am proud to say I am a RINO (Republican In Name Only). Originally, when I moved here I was registered as an independent. I voted for the person I thought was best qualified for the position regardless of party affiliation. This changed when paranoid Republican leaders in the state (Boise) closed the Republican primaries. They were panicked by the idea that Democrats might cross over and vote for the least qualified and/or less electable Republican. This wasn't necessary as the old joke points out: "Idaho is so Red that lipstick could be put on a pig and place a R by its name on a primary ballot and it would be guaranteed to be elected."
The Republican Party has changed. They do not propose solutions to problems through legislation but instead they "just say no." Examples include Social Security, Medicare, forgiveness on payments on college loans, the Inflation Reduction Act, etc. Do you appreciate the rebuilding of SH31? I'll bet some of the money came from a federal infrastructure construction bill passed in Washington that EVERY SINGLE Republican in Washington voted no. Starting in January, senior citizens will pay only $35 for a prescription for insulin instead of $300. No senior will spend more than $2000/yr. total for prescription drugs. Every Washington Republican voted no to this bill. Specifically, my Senator and Congressman voted no and have not publicly announced their positions on these and many other similar issues. They give no reasons why. Not only do they not have integrity but they are cowards. Whether they are Trump or "big lie" supporters in private, they are doing in public what the leaders of the Republican party are telling them how to vote. I have heard that Trump and his friends are laughing at the situation in their social gatherings.
It is time for good, intelligent, and reasonable Republicans to put the country and survival of our Democracy over party. Vote out of office these Republicans who are voting against your interests because they don't want to anger Trump and "big lie" supporters. Think of your country. Vote for democracy! Vote for country over party! Vote for Democrats!
