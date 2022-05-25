I recently got back from a trip that included a visit to Sedona, Arizona. Beautiful place but what I experienced had me a bit concerned for our valley. Let me explain.
My wife and I arrived on a Monday. We had difficulty finding a restaurant to eat dinner that evening. Multiple places had signs on the door explaining that they were closed due to a worker shortage. The next evening while eating dinner, we struck up a conversation with our waitress. She said she had been in the town for 5 years but was planning on leaving in this next year. She said housing was a real problem for the town. Prices had gone up to the point that nothing was affordable. She also stated that several schools had closed. According to her, many of the homes were bought by people from California who had moved there to retire. The population of families with kids of school age was plummeting.
These comments by her made me worry for our valley. I believe that vibrant communities include people from all socioeconomic groups and ages. When schools are closing due to lack of students, I believe that signals a very real problem for a community. Sedona is different from Teton Valley in that it is almost entirely a tourist town. Teton Valley, while certainly has a large tourism presence, does have other industry/agriculture that sustains the community. But I believe that the pressures on our valley for affordable housing can push us down the slope that Sedona is on.
I don't know the answers on what we need to do as a community to ensure that we are a vibrant community but we all need to seek out the answers that allow us to be one.