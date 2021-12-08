In 2010 the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) increased the usage of salt to manage winter road conditions. While salt may seem more effective than other solutions there are some definite drawbacks that may not make it worth it. Salt is incredibly corrosive. It's estimated that salt corrosion costs the U.S. government $16 to $19 billion per year, that's tax money that could definitely be used somewhere else. Salt corrosion to personal vehicles wears them out, shortening their lifespan and creating the need for lots of expensive, and avoidable, repairs.
The cost to the environment could be even worse. We don’t know the long-term effects so much salt draining into waterways will have on drinking water, river health, and water used for agriculture. In the short term, a study by the US Geological Survey found that chloride levels (when salt dissolves it is broken into sodium and chloride particles, the chloride particles are not filtered out of the water by soil so it accumulates in waterways) were rising in 84 percent of streams studied, with 29 percent of those exceeding the federal safety limits. In urban areas, saltwater drainage goes into systems designed to handle it so it's not as big of a problem. In the valley, it drains uncontrollably to the side of the road; into ditches, rivers, agricultural land, and it seeps into the groundwater. Salt on the road also attracts wildlife to roadways increasing the number of animal collisions and deaths.
On top of all of the drawbacks, salt doesn't even always work. The ‘working temperature’ of ice on roads is considered to be above 15 degrees Fahrenheit, which the valley often falls below. Luckily there are lots of other options to keep roads safe. Some possible solutions are pre-salting roads; if roads are salted before storms hit it is often more effective at keeping ice at bay and requires significantly less of it. Using different chemicals; New England uses calcium chloride, which doesn't harm vegetation but is more corrosive to metals than salt. Or trying a beet, pickle, or tomato juice and salt slurry; mixed with salt and sand they help it stick to the roadways, meaning that less has to be used. I’m not saying that any of these are the perfect solution, but looking at other options to use in conjunction with salt could ultimately be better for drivers and the environment.
