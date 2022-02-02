Jonathan Thompson offered some valuable takes on backcountry recreation in his opinion piece that appeared in the Jackson Hole Daily (1/18/22) and again in the Teton Valley News (1/19/22). Thompson writes eloquently about public land use and rights and about protection of wildlife, but he missed, probably because of word count limitations, two issues that weigh heavily.
Perhaps the most obvious issue was the lack of a mention of the role that Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee Resort play in negatively affecting wildlife, birds, and flora. Located on either side of the Grand Tetons, these resorts are the logical reason that many ungulates have changed their travel patterns. Development and increased human presence were the first disrupters.
These two ski areas have encroached repeatedly into migration paths and now Grand Targhee wants to encroach even further through a proposed expansion of their Special Use Permit area and a doubling of daily skiers/riders. These and other proposals are now going through an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) study and of interest is that the same consulting firm that prepared Grand Targhee’s master plans is the firm that was hired by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest office to conduct the EIS. Grand Targhee reimburses the Forest Service for study costs.
A conflict of interest you say—no—perfectly legal under the rules of the US Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service. Talk about the fox being invited into the henhouse with linen and sterling silver service?
All of this is made possible by the second issue of the federal legislation that enables use of our national forests by ski areas.
As you look at legislation that is written to help one industry, stop and think like you are a fundraiser for a Congressman or Senator. This is easy money to raise. Whether it is the ski areas themselves (most of them owned by three large corporations) or the numerous associations that support the ski industry, the money flows to Washington almost without being asked for. This largess is rewarded many times over.
The two most recent bills that spell out what corporations may do on, and to, Forest Service lands were passed in 1986 and 2011. Now there is a new bill that demands attention of anyone who thinks the Forest Service has bent over too far to accommodate the ski corporations.
Co-sponsored by Sen. Barrasso of Wyoming and both senators from Idaho (Risch and Crapo), the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act was reintroduced into both houses of Congress earlier this month. Egregious almost line by line, the proposed SHRED Act is touted as allowing Forest Service offices to keep more of the fees paid by ski area operators.
The problem of course is what the fees can be used for. It is glaringly offensive that much of the fees could be used to hire yet more consultants to conduct environmental studies for more studies and intrusions onto Forest Service land such as the one described above for Grand Targhee. There is not one word in the proposed SHRED Act that would stop these possible conflicts of interest.
There is one interesting line in the pending legislation about using the fees for “habitat restoration directly related to recreation.” Here’s an idea for the senators, how about not allowing expanded Special Use Permits, expansion into or adjacent to designated Wilderness Areas such as the Jed-Smith Wilderness Area surrounding Grand Targhee or near national parks such as the Grand Teton National Park that wraps Jackson Hole Mountain Resort? How about not usurping more wildlife habitat and tearing up more of our fragile Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem?
Jonathan Thompson so aptly called out the “wreckreaton” that is going on, and more acreage being sought, in our national forests and too-near our national parks. We have three senators from neighboring states trying to aid and abet more intrusion and destruction by humans, many of whom do not care of their impacts on flora and fauna. It’s time those of us who care speak up for both. Speak up against the proposed SHRED Act and speak up against the expansion of Grand Targhee.
Anne Callison
Tetonia