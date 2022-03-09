Recent articles say Putin was starting to worry about his strategy after Trump praised him calling him smart; and that Trump fears that Putin will be too distracted by Ukraine to help him with his 2024 Presidential campaign. This satire allows us to laugh rather than cry about Trump’s morally bankrupt and un-American politics.
We admire the grace and inspiring dignity displayed by President Zelensky as Putin invades his country. He speaks to Ukrainians as just another citizen trying desperately to do the right thing, to uphold the principles of democracy, to fight Putin’s tyranny. He stays in the capital to inspire his countrymen to fight for freedom. What a feat of courage and statesmanship.
Not so long ago he stood up to Trump’s corrupt withholding of $400M in military defense aid. Trump and Putin are birds of a feather. When Putin invaded Ukraine, Trump admired the move as “pretty smart” to take over a “country for $2 worth of sanctions – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land … and just walking right in” as a “peacemaker” – a “genius” and “savvy” strategy. Trump was slow to back away from supporting Putin – Fox News was a little quicker. Tucker Carlson hopes you forget all the times he recently promoted Putin:
• “It’s “not un-American” to support Putin;
• Democrats will find you guilty of treason if you don’t hate Putin;
• The whole thing is simply a “border dispute”; and
• “Ukraine is not a democracy.”
Trump and his supporters are trying to reverse this with “Ballzheimers” = forgetting how they dissed Ukraine and supported Putin, refused to investigate corruption in withholding aid to Ukraine, etc., and then have the balls to proclaim they were always on the other side of this, freedom for one means freedom for all, it’s the fault of the evil left, and all the rest of the BS. Trump has already said “only I can fix this” and if there hadn’t been a rigged election, blah blah blah. Shame does not exist in that universe.